A mum has spoken of her fury after spotting a fellow passenger’s racist text messages about her son during their Qantas flight witnessing racist messages being sent by a fellow passenger

The mother shared her ordeal in a Facebook post, detailing the disgraceful experience she and her toddler endured on a four-hour flight from Auckland to Melbourne.

As the plane took off, the mother was shocked to catch a glimpse of the man’s screen, which displayed a message that referred to her weight and her son’s skin colour.

She said it made her feel “tired, frustrated and mad”, prompting her to move to the back of the plane with her son to avoid the passenger.

“I feel as though the whole interaction had nothing to do with my son ‘kicking’ his chair but merely something to do with how we looked, with his racial comments,” the mum wrote.

Despite the situation, the flight attendants went above and beyond to take care of the mother and her son during the flight.

They made sure that they were looked after, despite the man’s behaviour. The mother eventually switched seats with other passengers, while the man who sent the offensive text message later apologised to a cabin crew member.

“Should a customer feel uncomfortable during their journey, they should raise it with a member of our crew who are trained on how to manage various situations, as they did on this occasion,” Qantas said in a statement to Yahoo News.