Detour off the main highway and safety of the tarmac and make your way down to the beach. I am on the Sunshine Coast, about to tackle Queensland’s Great Beach Drive.

Detour off the main highway and safety of the tarmac and make your way down to the beach. I am on the Sunshine Coast, about to tackle Queensland’s Great Beach Drive.

Air New Zealand will resume direct flights between Auckland and the Sunshine Coast from June 25 to October 15.

Flights will depart from Auckland three times a week, on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 9.10 am, and also arrive in Auckland three times a week, making NZ more accessible for Australian travellers.

General manager for short-haul airline, Jeremy O’Brien, said the route has been successful in previous years, and that the Sunshine Coast is great for “couples, families or even solo travellers ... there’s something to do for everyone.”

As a popular destination for Kiwis holidaying in Australia, the Sunshine Coast offers up a wide range of experiences. It is a major hub for those bigger and bolder family days out, with a large collection of adventure playgrounds like the exciting theme park Aussie World, the wild Aqua Fun Park, the sweet Yandina Ginger Factory and the engrossing underwater world at Sea Life.

For a slightly more expansive trip, there’s the option of renting a car and taking a drive. The Sunshine Coast hinterlands can provide a totally different experience than the city with totally different landscapes and escapes, with a slower pace of exploration.

There’s the town of Eumundi, which holds a bi-weekly local market, which is known for its artisanal goods and tasty, fresh produce. The stunning range of the Glass House Mountains, south of the coast, has 11 peaks to see and is a total immersion into the natural landscape. Noosa Heads is a little further up the line, and boasts some gorgeous coastline walks along with the golden sand beaches - the large rockpools, made famous by Instagram are perfect for a (careful and tide-aware) swim.

Following a dining trail through the Sunshine Coast up to Noosa is also an option for more food-enthused travellers. Seafood is a big hit, as are the various wineries and markets scattered throughout the different townships. There are also a few farm-to-table experiences, for those who want a more encapsulating dinner time.