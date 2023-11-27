An Air New Zealand plane headed for Auckland was diverted to Hamilton this morning.

An Air New Zealand flight between Napier and Auckland was grounded to Hamilton Airport this morning due to the smell of gas.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the gas smell was noticed by the crew and pilot.

“Customers disembarked the aircraft as a precaution in Hamilton, as part of standard operating procedure, and the aircraft and its baggage hold will be assessed,” Morgan said.

“Customers have been communicated with and alternative transport is being arranged for them to get to Auckland and we thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Morgan said pilots and crew are trained to manage situations of this nature.



