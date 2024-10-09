The spokesperson said they have been sharing information with registered travellers and updating SafeTravel’s news section.

The total number of Kiwis in the state could not be confirmed. “We only have numbers of New Zealanders in Florida who have registered on SafeTravel, which is not representative of the actual number of New Zealanders in Florida.”

MFAT advised New Zealanders in Florida to follow the advice of the local authorities at all times - including any evacuation orders - and to seek suitable shelter.

The rapidly intensifying and potentially catastrophic Milton was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane on Monday.

Hurricane Milton was upgraded to a Category 5 storm on Monday.

“Hurricane Milton is expected to hit near the Tampa area on Wednesday evening and rip through Central Florida, including Orlando, before exiting on the state’s east coast on Thursday morning,” reports the Washington Post.

“If you are in the Tampa Bay area, you need to evacuate,” urged Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, at a briefing on Monday.

The US National Hurricane Centre estimated winds would reach a maximum sustained speed of 257km/h, warning Tampa could see an influx of water between 2.4-3.6m above ground level from Tuesday night, and sea levels on the Yucatan Peninsula rising by 1.5m due to storm surges. Expected rainfall of 25-38cm may cause flash flooding.

Disney confirmed it would close Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld from Wednesday afternoon, Florida time, reports AP.

Hurricane researchers undertook a turbulent flight into the storm to collect data.

Bumpy ride into Hurricane #Milton on @NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 "Miss Piggy" to collect data to help improve the forecast and support hurricane research.



Visit https://t.co/3phpgKNx0q for the latest forecasts and advisories

Visit https://t.co/UoRa967zK0 for information that you… pic.twitter.com/ezmXu2Zqta — NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) October 8, 2024

It’s the second catastrophic storm to hit the state in two weeks; Florida was hit by Category 4 Hurricane Helene last month.

New Zealanders in Florida who require consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Embassy via +12024384800 or the after-hours emergency line +6499202020.

Know more? Email newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz.