Hurricane Milton: NZ Government’s advice for Kiwis in Florida

Emma Gleason
By
Lifestyle and Travel Deputy Editor - Audience·NZ Herald·
People in Fort Myers, Florida watch storm clouds pass overhead before Hurricane Milton's arrival on October 8, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

  • US President Joe Biden warned Hurricane Milton could be the deadliest storm in 100 years, urging evacuations.
  • Milton, with wind speeds reaching 290km/h, is the fifth-most-intense Atlantic hurricane on record.
  • Florida officials, including Governor Ron DeSantis, stressed the urgency of evacuation as the storm approaches.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) says 70 New Zealanders are registered with SafeTravel as being in storm-ravaged Florida.

The US state is currently being hit by Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm Biden called the worst in 100 years.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 51 counties and millions of people have been ordered to evacuate from the Gulf Coast.

“Our New Zealand Embassy in Washington has not received any requests for consular assistance,” an MFAT representative told the Herald.

The spokesperson said they have been sharing information with registered travellers and updating SafeTravel’s news section.

The total number of Kiwis in the state could not be confirmed. “We only have numbers of New Zealanders in Florida who have registered on SafeTravel, which is not representative of the actual number of New Zealanders in Florida.”

MFAT advised New Zealanders in Florida to follow the advice of the local authorities at all times - including any evacuation orders - and to seek suitable shelter.

The rapidly intensifying and potentially catastrophic Milton was upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane on Monday.

Hurricane Milton was upgraded to a Category 5 storm on Monday.
“Hurricane Milton is expected to hit near the Tampa area on Wednesday evening and rip through Central Florida, including Orlando, before exiting on the state’s east coast on Thursday morning,” reports the Washington Post.

“If you are in the Tampa Bay area, you need to evacuate,” urged Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, at a briefing on Monday.

The US National Hurricane Centre estimated winds would reach a maximum sustained speed of 257km/h, warning Tampa could see an influx of water between 2.4-3.6m above ground level from Tuesday night, and sea levels on the Yucatan Peninsula rising by 1.5m due to storm surges. Expected rainfall of 25-38cm may cause flash flooding.

Disney confirmed it would close Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld from Wednesday afternoon, Florida time, reports AP.

Hurricane researchers undertook a turbulent flight into the storm to collect data.

It’s the second catastrophic storm to hit the state in two weeks; Florida was hit by Category 4 Hurricane Helene last month.

New Zealanders in Florida who require consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Embassy via +12024384800 or the after-hours emergency line +6499202020.

Know more? Email newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz.

