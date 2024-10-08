Millions of Floridians have been ordered to evacuate from the Gulf Coast as an approaching major hurricane threatens the first direct strike on the densely populated Tampa Bay area in 100 years.
Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 51 counties and said residents can expect a “flurry” of evacuation orders. State officials called it the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017, when about seven million Floridians fled their homes.
The storm, Hurricane Milton, comes as the Tampa region is still reeling from Hurricane Helene, which led to a storm surge that killed 12 people less than two weeks ago. Forecasters predict Milton could push a wall of water onshore that could reach as high as 15 feet (4.6 metres) in Tampa Bay, according to the US National Hurricane Center.
Vehicles were streaming north toward the Florida Panhandle on Interstate 75 as residents heeded evacuation orders, according to the Associated Press. Traffic clogged the southbound lanes for miles as other residents headed for the relative safety of Fort Lauderdale and Miami on the Atlantic Coast. In a briefing Tuesday morning, DeSantis assured residents that there was “no fuel shortage”.