Exploding soft drink cans are causing in-flight injuries due to soaring summer temperatures. Photo / Getty Images
Summer in the United States is seriously hot and it’s violently blowing up soft drink cans.
A bizarre threat caused airline officials, employees, and American travellers to be on alert last week after a series of incidents involving soft drink cans injured a number of flight attendants on Southwest Airlines’ flights.
Southwest officials have confirmed with numerous news sources, including the Washington Post, the Independent, and CBS News, that cans of carbonated drinks have been exploding in-flight, and have injured at least 20 flight attendants since the northern summer started.
In an emailed statement sent to the Independent, an airline spokesperson said, “We’re aware of this issue and have been taking steps to keep onboard beverages cooler, especially in our airports experiencing extreme temperatures”.
Chris Perry, a Southwest spokesperson, also told the Washington Post that it’s due to intense heat temperatures in the area, specifically at Las Vegas in Nevada, Phoenix in Arizona, and a few Texas airports.
Perry said: “Airports where we have a large presence — such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, and many in Texas — continue to receive record temperatures, with severe heat arriving earlier and persisting throughout the summer”.
“For the safety of our employees and customers, we are taking education and mitigation measures on all heat-related hazards.”
For most airlines, beverages are usually stored in refrigerated trucks, but since Southwest Airlines don’t serve meals or perishable goods, soft drinks are stored in airports and can be exposed to extreme temperatures.