Chris Perry, a Southwest spokesperson, also told the Washington Post that it’s due to intense heat temperatures in the area, specifically at Las Vegas in Nevada, Phoenix in Arizona, and a few Texas airports.

Perry said: “Airports where we have a large presence — such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, and many in Texas — continue to receive record temperatures, with severe heat arriving earlier and persisting throughout the summer”.

“For the safety of our employees and customers, we are taking education and mitigation measures on all heat-related hazards.”

Soft drink cans have been erupting and causing injury on flights in the US. Photo / Getty Images

For most airlines, beverages are usually stored in refrigerated trucks, but since Southwest Airlines don’t serve meals or perishable goods, soft drinks are stored in airports and can be exposed to extreme temperatures.

On a normal day, it might not be a problem, but due to the record-breaking hot temperatures over summer, the cans have been heating up, which increases their internal pressure, and then they blow up once opened.

Flight attendants are usually the ones who open the cans and serve passengers, which is why the incidents have mostly involved flight crew.

Southwest Airlines has advised on-ground personnel and in-flight crews to be wary of these cans to ensure safety.

Southwest Airlines confirmed with multiple news sources that they are working on a strategy to fix the exploding cans problem. Photo / 123rf

Ground crews are now required to digitally measure the temperature of the cans before loading them onto the plane, while in-flight crew are directed to be wary of deformed cans.

Southwest did not provide any further details about the injuries sustained by the flight attendants.

As yet, there have been no passenger injuries reported.