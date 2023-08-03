Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Heat stress: As world grows hotter, business and workers are already paying the price of climate change

Financial Times
By Attracta Mooney, Camilla Hodgson, Ian Smith and Aime Williams
14 mins to read
Tourists shelter from the sun during a visit to the Acropolis, as a heat wave rips through Athens, Greece. Photo / Getty Images

Tourists shelter from the sun during a visit to the Acropolis, as a heat wave rips through Athens, Greece. Photo / Getty Images

The Acropolis has stood above the city of Athens for centuries, its ancient walls and pillars withstanding war, siege and conquest. But as temperatures crested 40C across southern Europe last month, Greece’s top tourist attraction

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business