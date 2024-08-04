The origins of the Path of Love are iconically far from romantic. In the 1920s, during the modernisation of the railway between Genoa and La Spezia, the Via dell’Amore began as a path on the Manarola side, built by a company working on a railway tunnel between Manarola and Riomaggiore.

Railroad workers carved stone paths into the cliffs between the two villages to transport materials and explosives, but the path was abandoned once the work was completed.

Later, in 1928, another section of the path was constructed from Riomaggiore to the same depot for a new tunnel connecting to La Spezia. Over the next few years, locals decided to connect the two paths to create a link, and 11 years after that, the “New Road” was opened.

After World War II, the pathway gained attention because of romantic trysts that allegedly surrounded the trail. Legend has it that the path became a rendezvous spot for lovers from the two villages.

Its name was established when Paolo Monelli, a journalist with Corriere della Sera visited Cinque Terre. He saw the words written on the door of the old gunpowder warehouse. He wrote an article about the trail and, in turn, urged local authorities to officially rename the path to what it’s popularly known as now: “Via dell’Amore” or the Path (or Pathway) of Love.

Over the years, the trail has had to close for shorter periods because of persistent landslides. However, government officials decided to permanently close the pathway to the public after a massive landslide injured four Australian visitors in September 2012.

Because of its geographical location, the Via dell’Amore is susceptible to landslides and needed a major renovation to accommodate the number of visitors and increase safety measures.

Via dell'Amore reopens after 12-Year closure in Cinque Terre. Photo / Getty Images

Cinque Terre is one of the most visited towns in Italy, with its five colourful and culturally rich towns: Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza, and Monterosso. With the Via dell’Amore reopening to the public on August 9, there’s much excitement in the region. Fabrizia Pecunia, the Mayor of Riomaggiore and Manarola, told the Guardian: “The reopening has been eagerly awaited by everyone here”.

The 12-year-long renovation of the walkway has ensured the pathway is now safe for visitors while remaining sympathetic to the area’s natural beauty.

Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche said: “We had to harness the entire mountain and make sure everything was completely safe”.

Pecunia said the total cost amounted to €22 million ($40.3m). “The path has always represented a landmark for us. There is a feeling of great satisfaction after all the hard work.”

“And now, if you go, you’ll fall in love with it,” Santanche said. “It’s not by chance that it’s called the Path of Love.”

Before the 2012 closure, the Via dell’Amore welcomed more than 850,000 annual visitors. Many of them left carvings of names and love messages on the cliff walls.

With its reopening, the trail has implemented new restrictions to control the number of visitors, ensure safety, and preserve its beauty.

The updated trail currently allows a maximum of 400 people to walk it per hour through time-slotted guided tours with groups of no more than 10 people every 15 minutes. The long-standing tradition of leaving carvings is now banned, and visitors are required to pay to access the pathway.

Tickets for the tours can be accessed through the Cinque Terre card, for €10 on top of the standard €7.50, or €15 on peak days. Compared to before, where visitors would explore the pathway independently and stay for long periods, the new guided tours are hosted by expert guides who will share the history of Via dell’Amore and Cinque Terre’s culture and community.

Finally, lovers who are looking for a unique place to wed are in for a surprise, as the Via dell’Amore gears up to accommodate full wedding ceremonies next year, held at the path’s small amphitheatre that doubles as a botanical garden.

For more information, see cinqueterre.eu.com/en/cinque-terre-via-dell-amore