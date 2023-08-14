Cinque Terre, on the Italian Riviera, is a bucket-list destination. Photo / iStock

Of all the walks in the world, the trail along Italy’s Cinque Terre is arguably one of the most well-known.

However, for 21 years, one of the most popular sections, Via dell’Amore (or Lovers Lane as it’s also known) has been closed to the public.

Now, it’s set to reopen.

The relatively flat path hugs the coast for one kilometre between the villages of Riomaggiore and Manarola. Thanks to its accessible location and beautiful views, it quickly became one of the more popular paths in the Cinque Terre after it opened in 1931.

Visitors hoping to walk the track, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been out of luck since September 24, 2012, after a landslide caused significant damage, followed by further wave damage in 2018.

Now, restoration is expected to be complete by July 2024, but it won’t be the same experience as before.

Almost a quarter of the path, starting from Riomaggiore, was reopened to visitors on July 1 as part of a three-month trial. Unlike in 2012, visitors cannot walk it anytime they wish, for free.

Instead, visitors must book a 30-minute group tour online for €5. There will be approximately 20 group tours per day between 9 am and 7 pm and each group will be limited to 30 people.

Tickets must be purchased online, and include entrance and a guided tour along the first section of the Via dell’Amore, entrance to the Castle of Riomaggiore, and audio content to listen to along the walk.

The walk will be free for children below the age of three, and disabled people.

Reports suggest that, if the trial is successful, it will be extended.

The region has implemented fees and visiting slots with the hope of running the popular track more sustainably, for both tourists and locals.

“Via dell’Amore is a jewel for our region, not just for those who visit,” said Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria Region, during a press conference about the trail.

“A heritage of Liguria, Italy, and the world is being recovered.”

Italy’s Cinque Terre is a group of five centuries-old villages on the Italian Riviera coastline, which have become a massive tourist attraction.

The villages include Riomaggiore and Manarola, Monterosso, Vernazza, and Corniglia, each with colourful houses, steep terraced vineyards and beautiful harbours.