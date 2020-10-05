Tom Cruise has been spotted on one of Europe's most iconic rail journeys - quite literally.

While still shrouded in secrecy the international man of mystery sparked hysteria after being spotted on the roof of a moving train. Filming in Norway, the crew and daredevil director Christopher McQuarrie were seen in between takes on top of a train by members of the public.

Painted with the livery of the Orient Express - one can make out the lettering of a sleeper carriage - "Compagnie Internationale des Wagons-Lits et des grands Express Européens".

Another unmistakable element of the Tiktok video is the film star, who waves at the passing car.

58-year-old Cruise is known for filming his own stunts.

Advertisement

Halla Tom ##fyp ##norway ##missionimpossible ##norge ##hype

The clip was filmed by a passing car and posted to Tiktok by user @TomasPangelo with the caption "Found Tom!"

The social media platform quickly posted its own disclaimer warning: "The action in this video could result in serious injury".

"Sometimes you just have to be in the right place at the right time," wrote another Amateur photographer who captured a shot of the passing train.

Norway recently allowed the Hollywood production to waive normal Covid quarantine protocol entering the country so that they could begin filming Mission Impossible 7.

The Mission Impossible star appears to be on a personal mission to save some of the continent's most iconic travel experiences. Last month it was revealed to local media that the star – whose production company Cruise/Wagner was bankrolling the film - had hired two cruise ships as a base for the film production in Norway.

Forbes reported Tom Cruise had paid $1million (US$ 700,000) to use the Hertigruten cruise company's ships MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Versteralen. These bases allowed the production to create a 'bubble' so that filmmakers were given an exemption to normal protocol – foregoing the normal 10 day quarantine period for international travellers arriving in Norway.

Fans of the film franchise will have a glut of Tom Cruise travel related film to watch, once moviegoers return to cinemas.

Next year sees the release of the first part of the Mission Impossible revamp, with a sequel due in 2022, and a much-delayed follow up to Top Gun.

Advertisement

If planes and cruise ships are too pedestrian for your taste – the production company is in talks with Nasa and space-tourism company Space X to film a future project in zero gravity.

Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine welcomed the plan to film on the International Space Station, saying "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality."