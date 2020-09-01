A LIFE IN TRAVEL

Haanz Faavae-Jackson The Kiwi actor shares his favourite travel memories.

What do you miss most about travel right now?

Opportunities, networking, making new friends and memories with people from around the world who work in the same creative spaces as me. The treasures of travel.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

I went to Niue in 2006, when I was 11 years old. Leading up to it, my mates would ask me things like "Do they live in stick houses in Niue? Do they have cars there?" and I'd be like "shux, I don't know!"

So, to my friends from Roscommon Primary 05, I can confirm with you now; Yes, there are houses and cars in Niue.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Holidays in South Auckland were umus and barbecues, pools or beach, movie rentals and cartoons, housie, bus and train rides and neighbourhood cricket using the lamppost for wickets.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

We toured Still Life with Chickens last year to Shanghai, China. My biggest OE. Having only been to Niue and Australia, I thought Melbourne was huge. Bro, China is HUGER! We did a season of the show at the Shanghai Grand Theatre in Huangpu. There is something about travelling that shows you where you're really at, physically in this world. Seeing with your own eyes the amount of people, living a similar lifestyle, just bigger and faster. But it was the boat cruise along the Huangpu river for me that was the best.

And your worst?

Haven't had one. Hoping it stays that way.

What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?

Okay, so after I've folded my clothes into squares, I roll them, so they're easier to stack in my bag. Then I put my aerosols inside the rolled-up things. Plenty of space for any other essentials you might want to take, like your PS4…

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Oamaru. I was told they have the third largest Tongan population in the country. I was hoping to bump into someone and connect some dots, find family down there.

Haanz Fa'avae-Jackson stars in Auckland Theatre Company's production of Still Life With Chickens. Photo / Supplied

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Lake Wanaka sunrise. Sigh.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

Tonga, where my old man is from. Reconnect my size 12 feet back into my fatherland.

