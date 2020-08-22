Forced to close early in response to Auckland's latest coronavirus response, the Auckland Art Gallery's Enchanted Worlds: Hokusai, Hiroshige and the Art of Edo Japan exhibition has opened once more - this time to audiences around the world in both English and Māori.

The exhibition features art from Japan's Edo period (1603-1868), and is now available as an interactive online experience - walk the galleries, get up close to more than 70 artworks, read the inscriptions, and enjoy having the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki to yourself.

The immersive experience includes three tour experiences - a family tour with fun facts and activities; a curator's highlights tour with insights into the period's poetry, music and fashion; and a more in-depth tour with extended information about the artworks. The audio tours are presented in both English and Māori, as part of a push by the gallery to make te reo more accessible.

"Making te reo Māori a more accessible and widely used language in everyday settings, not just in educational contexts, is essential to normalising its use," gallery director Kirsten Paisley said. "We hope this is a unique opportunity for speakers, learners and those building confidence in the language to have an engaging visual arts experience delivered entirely in te reo Māori."

The gallery's online interactive platform was developed in response to Lockdown 1.0. Now we're here in 2.0, Aucklanders in particular can be thankful for the chance to get out and about in their city, to take a virtual stroll through the galleries.

Go to Auckland Art Gallery online to explore Enchanted Worlds on your desktop, tablet or smartphone.

