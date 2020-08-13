Air New Zealand has further put on hold bookings to Australia, due to Australian Government restrictions.

Canberra has extended its cap on international arrivals until the 24th of October. International passenger arrivals to Brisbane are limited to just 25 passengers per flight, and 40 passengers on flights to Sydney.

No international arrivals are allowed into Melbourne.

Air New Zealand says it is putting further bookings on hold to the Victorian capital until the end of October to avoid disruption to customer journeys and cancellations.

"We know this is not an ideal situation for people wanting to return home to Australia and our teams are working to minimise disruption to customers as much as possible," said Cam Wallace, the airline's chief officer for Commercial and Customer. "We'd like to thank our customers for their patience at this time as we work to comply with these government restrictions."

"When it comes to flights to Sydney, we do have availability from early September for those who wish to book. With Brisbane, while there is currently a hold on new bookings, we expect flights may become available as customers make changes to their bookings or no longer wish to travel, so customers should keep an eye out on our website."

Flying Air New Zealand during Covid alert level 2

Air New Zealand said it was reviewing its services due to the revised Covid alert Level 3 in Auckland and level 2 throughout the country.

Auckland Airport's lounges and valet parking have closed as of yesterday.

The airline asked for passengers leaving Auckland yesterday to wear masks, which would be provided if they did not have their own. Mask wearing is encouraged for passengers across the network however the airline insisted this will "not be a requirement".

Customers who hold a ticket for a domestic flight within New Zealand and are scheduled to depart before 11.59 PM Sunday 16 August may opt to hold their fare in credit and can do this via the airline's online booking tool. Passengers unable to manage their booking online, who no longer wish to travel should contact Air New Zealand prior to their flight's departure.