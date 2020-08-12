The North Island ski fields will remain open under new level 2 measures, in spite of being off-limits to Aucklanders under lockdown.

QR codes and hand sanitiser dispensers have been put out for visitors on Mt Ruapehu.

Whakapapa and Turoa will be welcoming skiers from other areas of the country with distancing measures in place. The ski fields will be asking guests to maintain a two-metre distance from others on the mountain and encouraging visitors to book passes and parking in advance to help manage the numbers of visitors to the site.

The ski fields were delayed in opening this year. Opening on July 2, many of the planned public hygiene measures were able to be relaxed under level 1.

However from today skiers will be asked to "scan in" at QR codes around the mountain to keep track of the movement and size of crowds at particular areas.

The new bookable parking system will be capped from today to manage the number of visitors to the mountain. However with Auckland in lockdown under level 3 until midnight on Friday at the earliest, it is questionable if the fields will reach capacity.

"It's extremely important that we all do our part to follow the Level 2 guidelines so everyone can enjoy the ski areas safely," said Ruapehu Alpine Lift's chief executive, Jono Dean. "Visitors know what is expected to keep themselves and those around them safe and we ask that people accept a certain amount of self-responsibility to achieve this."

Ski fields around the country were closed yesterday to plan their response to Level 2 opening measures.

Distanced Skiiers return to McDougall's gondola on Cardrona under level 2. Photo / Screenshot, Cardrona.com

Cardrona, Treble Cone, Mt Hutt and Coronet Peak all spent Wednesday closed but now feel they can reopen under Level 2 restrictions.

A spokesperson for Cardrona Alpine Resort said they already had measures for operating under Level 2, but it would take 24 hours to put in place.

They urged skiers not to use public facilities, and plan ahead.

"Consider your car your own private lodge for the day, leave your backpack, put your boots on and pop back for our picnic," said the spokesperson.

"This is out best way to separate and distance people out so we can keep safe up here."

Events in the Obsidian Big Air competition, the largest snow event in the southern hemisphere, went ahead yesterday at Cardrona without public spectators.