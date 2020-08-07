The US Government has warned its citizens to be very cautious about travelling to New Zealand because of our "23 active cases" of Covid-19.

Despite the US recording more than 2 million cases and 160,000 deaths, the government is advising against travelling to New Zealand.

According to the US government's travel advice website, it called for increased caution when travelling here.

It places New Zealand at Level 2 on its travel advisory system, which asks its citizens to "exercise increased caution in New Zealand due to Covid-19".

Advertisement

"As of August 7, 2020, New Zealand has had 1569 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 within its borders. Currently, there are 23 active cases in New Zealand," the post states.

The website, however, doesn't explain all 23 active cases are in managed isolation.

The US government has four travel advisory levels for overseas travel:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions.

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.

Level 3: Reconsider Travel.

Level 4: Do Not Travel.

However, New Zealanders need not worry about Americans entering the country given only New Zealand citizens or residents with valid travel conditions can currently enter.

The New Zealand Government's safe travel website says New Zealanders shouldn't travel to the US, and advises that New Zealanders "do not travel overseas at this time" because of Covid-19.

The chance of Covid-19 once again being transmitted throughout the community is "very high" and it is only a matter of time before that happens, University of Otago Medical School epidemiologist Sir David Skegg says.

That is more likely to happen through ordinary New Zealanders at the border frontline - such as airport and Customs workers, hotel staff and bus drivers.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today, Skegg agreed there was a high chance the country could go back to alert level 2.

Advertisement

"But not next week or next month, I hope. This virus is going to be around for a long time.

"It's only a few months ago everyone was saying it's going to be a short, sharp shock. But we're talking probably years here," he said.