An air hostess has been arrested for allegedly attacking her husband, when finding him in the arms of another woman she flew into a rage.

Nicole Denison, 29, of Tampa Bay Florida returned home to discovered her husband, 34, "engaged in sexual intercourse" with an unnamed woman, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit unearthed by The Smoking Gun.

The police record noted that having given him a "black eye", Denison proceeded to destroy her cheating husband's possessions. Smashing an acoustic guitar the defendant, knocked down shelving and left a "gaping hole in the wall".

The flight attendant allegedly punched her husband of three years in the face, causing a black eye. Photo / Instagram

The damage to the property and injury to the husband was verified by Deputy William Short of the Pinellas County department, who indicated that alcohol could have played a factor in the defendant's response. However, whether the other woman's identity was known to Nicole Denison was not disclosed, neither was who had called the police.

Denison was arrested on Wednesday, under the charge of domestic battery according to The Sun, she was released the following day awaiting a court appearance.



The Allegiant Airlines employee had reportedly returned home intending to surprise her husband who works as a bartender and fitness instructor, according to the Sun. However, Denison had not expected to be so shocked herself to discover her husband's tryst – which left her enraged and the flat trashed.

'I love you': The husband's social media account was full of glowing dedications to his wife. Photo / Instagram

named Denison's husband as Mike Denison, whose social media was full of glowing praise for his wife. This included a photo collage on his Instagram account, depicting the couple in happier times with the caption "love you".

The couple have been married for three years and have two children.

A judge has allowed her to continue having contact with the victim.