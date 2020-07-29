Once again New Zealand and Australia have been snubbed by the 'World's top beaches' list.
Australia's surf beaches might be feeling a little salty about failing to make the top 20 - particularly with chilly stretches and Scotland and England outranking anything in the Antipodes.
However this was hardly the only surprise on the annual rankings compiled by TripAdvisor.
The World's Top 25 Beaches is part of the website's traveller's choice awards and is compiled using reviews and ratings left on the world's leading travel website for 2019.
At the top of the sand castle was Brazil's Baia do Sancho. Located on the island of Fernando de Noronha 350km off the north western cape, Sancho is no overcrowded pleasure beach and a far cry from the Copa Cabana.
"As you walk through a small trail, you can't imagine what awaits you," reads one of the reviews left by an adventurous traveller. "The heavenly view seems like a mirage."
Kiwi beaches are used to being overlooked, and however there seems to have been a sea change in what travellers are looking for.
Fluffy sand and beach-side bars are a thing of the past, as people are looking for more deserted spots to get away from their fellow beachgoers.
Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris in the Scottish Hebrides and the black sand beach of Vik in Iceland were among the beaches rising in the rankings.
While the visitor numbers might have helped propel the Icelandic beach ahead of New Zealand's own black sand beaches - it's a sign that travellers are less interested in bathing in either sun or surf and instead are looking for beaches that make for stunning photos. #BeachesOfInstagram might be partly to blame.
In a separate regional ranking of beaches in New Zealand and Australia - Mt Maunganui came out tops for its family friendly surf beach. It was 10th overall in the South Pacific region.
Oriental Bay in Wellington was voted New Zealand's top urban beach.
New Zealand's best beaches*
•Mount Maunganui, New Zealand
"Nice, safe north facing beach. Easy surf."
•Piha, New Zealand
"Best day out in Auckland "
•Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui
•Ohope Beach, Whakatane
•Whangamata Beach
"Beautiful beach "
•Ninety Mile Beach
"Great Route via the beach to Cape Reinga"
•Oriental Bay, Wellington
•Kaiteriteri Beach
"One of NZ's best beaches"
*according to TripAdvisor rankings
25 best beaches for 2020
1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
2. Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos
3. Playa Paraiso, Cayo Largo, Cuba
4. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy
5. Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo, Brazil
6. Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman
7. Eagle Beach, Aruba
8. Flamenco Beach, Culebra, Puerto Rico
9. Varadero Beach, Cuba
10. Kleftiko Beach, Milos, Cyclades, Greece
11. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida, US
12. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India
13. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Lewis and Harris, Outer Hebrides, Scotland
14. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands, Spain
15. La Concha Beach, San Sebastian, Donostia, Spain
16. Saint Pete Beach, Florida
17. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico
18. Maho Bay Beach, Cruz Bay, St John, Virgin Islands
19. Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
20. Woolacombe Beach, Devon, UK
21. Elafonissi Beach, Elafonissi, Greece
22. Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Queensland, Australia
23. Cala Mariolu, Baunei, Italy
24. Balos Lagoon, Kissamos, Greece
25. Black Sand Beach, Vik, Iceland