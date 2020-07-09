Deal of the week: High flyers

Avid skiers will relish the chance to ski the easy to moderate terrain on New Zealand's longest glacier, the Tasman Glacier. A special winter package includes a ski-plane trip over the Southern Alps and Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park — or pay extra to finish the day with mulled wine at the Plateau Hut. There's an option for more advanced skiers to add a helicopter run to their adventure.

Group prices start at $2990 (one ski run on Tasman Glacier for up to six people) and individual prices start at $498pp.



Contact: Mount Cook Ski Planes (03) 430 8026 or e-mail

fly@mtcookskiplanes.com or check mtcookskiplanes.com/flights-and-tours/ski-the-tasman



Overnight delight at the Delamore

Delamore Lodge is an exclusive boutique moulded into the hillside at Owhanake Bay on Waiheke Island.

A two-person luxurious overnight getaway package includes a scenic helicopter ride from Auckland and a bottle of bubbly in your suite. The Lodge has a spacious guest lounge, central courtyard, a Jacuzzi, sauna and heated infinity pool. Gourmet breakfast for two is included. This package is available until September 30 with the option for two people to travel in a Jet Turbine helicopter, at $1130pp, or a Robinson R44 helicopter for $995pp. Optional extras include dinner at a vineyard to wine tastings, spa treatments and massages.

Contact: Heletranz, (09) 415 3550 or email info@heletranz.co.nz. The website booking form is heletranz.co.nz





Picton: Sounds amazing

The fascinating and picturesque Picton Mail Boat journey through the Marlborough

Sounds takes around four hours, a charming way to explore the waterways and

bays. There is an opportunity to go ashore and explore at Ship Cove, made famous by Captain Cook and along the way, you'll meet the pets who come to receive their regular titbits from the skipper. Departs MondaySaturday at 1.30pm. Use the code MAILBOAT2020 to receive discounted $90 adult tickets when booking. Children's tickets are $61.



Contact: Beachcomber Cruises on the waterfront in Picton, (03) 573-6175 or email office@mailboat.co.nz or

beachcombercruises.co.nz





A big thanks for Wharekauhau luxury lodge

A special winter package has been designed to thank New Zealanders for their support of Wharekauhau Country Estate in Wairarapa during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Available to October 18, the package, priced from $995 per night per couple includes pre-dinner drinks and canapes, a four-course gourmet dinner and full country breakfast, a complimentary take-home bottle of Lighthouse Gin, access to lodge facilities and hiking trails and a late 1pm checkout. There's also a "Legends of Wine Weekend" on October 30-31, in collaboration with Mount Difficulty and Stonyridge Vineyards.

Contact: Wharekauhau, (06) 307 7581, e-mail reservations@wharekauhau.co.nz or book through your travel agent.



Express holidays in Queenstown

The new 227-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Queenstown opens to guests for the first time on Friday, July 10. In the centre of town, it has breathtaking views of Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables To celebrate the opening, reservations will be discounted by 10 per cent; two-adult bookings get a complimentary "Express Start Breakfast" and uncapped Wi-Fi access.

Contact: holidayinnexpress.com

