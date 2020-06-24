Enjoy Victorian grandeur in Otahuna

Otahuna Lodge, the historic Victorian homestead just 20 minutes' drive from Christchurch, wants to welcome you this winter with a handful of specials. The first includes accommodation for two in a suite (upgraded to a master suite if availability permits), pre-dinner drinks and canapes, a four-course set menu dinner with a bottle of wine, and a full breakfast the following day for $1198, available until September 30. Or, if you want the run of the place, become the Lord of the Manor, with exclusive use of Otahuna Lodge for a minimum of 10 people (in up to seven suites and master suites) for $6495 per night including pre-dinner drinks, five-course dinner with matched New Zealand wines, Wi-Fi, and full breakfast. This deal is available until October 31. The lodge will be closed from July 5 to August 4 for planned maintenance.

Visit otahuna.co.nz to book



Royal treatment in Queenstown

Follow in the footsteps of one of Queenstown's pioneers and leading explorers. Enjoy a two night stay at The Rees, with views of Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables and receive a complimentary upgrade to an executive room/apartment (based on availability), breakfast each morning, a bottle of The Rees Surveyor Thomson pinot noir on arrival, complimentary undercover car parking and late checkout. During your stay, take to the skies on a scenic flight with Over the Top Helicopters to their private High Country Station, featuring a unique stone cottage built by pioneering gold miners in 1865. You will be treated to the full Kiwi experience, with locally sourced lamb chops on the barbecue, refreshments, and a "toss the horseshoe" game. Priced from $360pp per night (based on two people). You can add an alpine landing to your helicopter flight for an additional $385.

Email reservations@therees.co.nz to book



Spectacular scenery in the Bay of Many Coves

Get up close and personal with the best of the Marlborough Sounds on this 3-night escape to the wonderful Bay of Many Coves Resort. Transfer to the resort with E-Ko Tours and enjoy local aquaculture, resident dolphins, sample local wines, feast on award-winning cuisine and soak up the spectacular scenery from the comfort of your luxury retreat. This package includes three nights' accommodation in a luxury one-bedroom apartment, gourmet breakfast each morning, an elegant 3-course dinner on your first two evenings followed by a 7-course degustation with wine match on your third evening.

Transfers to and from Picton are included. Package is priced at $2950 per couple.

Book at enquiries@bayofmanycoves.co.nz or ph 03 579 9771

Dining out at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers. Photo / Supplied

Out at the Farm, in Cape Kidnappers

Lap up the luxury at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers. In a deal exclusively for New Zealand residents visiting between August 1 and October 31, you can stay at The Farm for just $675 + GST per person, per night. The special includes daily breakfast, lunch, pre-dinner drinks and canapes, as well as your choice of either an a la carte dinner or five-course tasting menu, plus select wine and beverages and a complimentary in-suite, non-alcoholic minibar. For each night stayed, each guest can also choose between a 50-minute spa treatment or a day of unlimited green fees on the Cape Kidnappers golf course.

Phone 09 407 0065 or email reservations@robertsonlodges.com to book



Villa above the vineyards in Queenstown

Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa, just a stone's throw from Queenstown is making it easy to put your feet up. In a winter special valid until August 27, you'll have your own villa, overlooking the vineyards, and be greeted with a welcome drink, before jumping into daily wine-tasting sessions, with access to complimentary bike hire, a gym, sauna and hot tub. Priced from $330 per night for a minimum of three nights, or stay a single night from $395.

Visit gibbstonvalleylodgeandspa.com/special-offers to book



Top of the pile at Treetops Estate

Nestled in 1000ha of private native forest, take some time out at Treetops Lodge and Estate. Explore the estate on horseback, unwind with a visit to the Wilderness Spa, or try archery, clay shooting or fly fishing. Until October 31, you can stay for a minimum of two nights, with early check-in and late departure, an automatic upgrade to a luxury villa with open stone fireplace and Jacuzzi bath .Then, savour a pre-dinner drink and canapes, and the famed Estate to Plate five-course degustation dinner, plus a full breakfast daily. Guests can choose two extras from a 4WD estate wildlife safari, a lesson at the Estate to Plate wild food cooking school, or a round of golf on their 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, The Kinloch Club (card not included). Priced at $1195 per couple per night.

Visit treetops.co.nz/offers/pure-escape to book