What is Matariki?

Matariki marks the Māori New Year. It is the name of the star cluster Pleiades, and also the Māori name for one of the stars.

Matariki traditions depend on a place and

When is Matariki?

How to see Matariki

Find out more

Seven great spots around New Zealand to see Matariki

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.