New Zealand moves into Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm on Wednesday May 13, and we can't wait to get out and about again. Keep an eye on Travel over the coming weeks to read about the best places to visit in Aotearoa, and the ways you can help support domestic tourism.

A love letter to ... Flaxmill Bay, Coromandel

They say go big or go home but I've had enough of being at home.

Unfortunately for me 'going big' isn't an option when freedom's finally granted. With two small kids in tow 'going big' requires military levels of planning and execution and the harmonious alignment of school and work holidays.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Travel inspiration: Why a dream holiday in Iceland was the trip of a lifetime

• Travel inspiration: Lorna Subritzky's love letter to Paris, France

• Travel inspiration: Memories of a holiday in Bergen, Norway

• Premium - Travel inspiration: Why Ecuador and its food and wildlife is the trip of a lifetime

Advertisement

Miraculously this had all come together at Easter, before lockdown nixed our plan. We were supposed to have been staying with extended family at Flaxmill Bay, a beaut little spot in the Coromandel just across the water from Whitianga, for the holidays. Instead, Easter was spent in the exact same spot the last seven weeks have been spent at. Boo.

With winter's gloom now draped over the country it's a bit chilly to hit the beach. But I'm thinking I might casually float the idea of having a mid-winter Xmas dinner celebration there and see if anyone picks up what I'm putting down.

The Coromandel's fairly close by so zipping down for the weekend isn't totally crazy. And, most importantly, Flaxmill Bay is not here. And not here is exactly where all of us want to be right now.

— Karl Puschmann