How to tie a knot, how to bake a loaf, how to dance a jig, and how to just relax. These are the lessons we learned in lockdown

How I learned to understand dough

Maggie

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

How I learned to stop worrying and love nautical knot tying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Top tips for topology beginners

How I rediscovered dance

How I learnt to relax in lockdown