The Scandinavians have long been praised for their smart thinking and innovative ways to bring beauty into everyday spaces.

In this episode of Trip Notes, host Juliette Sivertsen revisits a story by Herald feature writer Greg Bruce, about his visit to Stockholm to explore the Swedish way of life and the art of thinking differently.

It was published in April 2019.

"The world's great cities all give off a vibe, an aura: New York has the smell of money; Sydney has its sparkling superficiality; Singapore is very, very humid," writes Bruce in the article, which was published in April 2019.

"Stockholm gives off a sort of great thrum of creativity, and you feel it almost everywhere you go: so much about the city seems to be oriented towards thinking differently, being open to new ideas, and nowhere more so than the Metro, which tags itself as the world's longest art gallery.

"For decades, the city has literally poured money down holes in the ground to fill its subways with works of astonishing public art that prompt you to look up, look around, and to think about life beyond your commute."

Sit back in your armchair, close your eyes and listen to the episode to hear the full story.