Nothing can quite prepare you for the sight of 12,000 immaculate, upright white headstones, set in regimented lines, glinting in the spring sunshine.

This is Tyne Cot, the world's largest Commonwealth war cemetery. It is

Senseless death

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The graves of New Zealand soldiers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Last Post