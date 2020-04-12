Expats share their thwarted travel dreams, what lockdown is like in their city, and the first thing they'll do once restrictions lift

Since our borders closed, there has been an influx of New Zealanders returning home to hunker down and get through this crisis. But there are still travellers and expats living in cities around the world, working out their own lockdown existence.

One is a familiar face - actor and presenter Kim Crossman, who lives in Los Angeles and has been in lockdown for a few weeks.

"I'm having days of struggling, where I'm waking up in the middle of the night worrying a lot. I'm a worrier by nature," she admits. "I miss my family in New Zealand. I'm worried about them. I don't like being apart from them."

But there are good things coming out of this time in isolation.

"In our small area where we live in LA, a lot of people are trying to help the elderly, doing their shopping for them or whatever they need to do."

• Entertainment capital of the world, Hollywood's public areas and cinemas are now shut to the public. But you can still visit Sunset Boulevard online.

In Florence, teacher Paige Lucas has lost track of time. Italy was one of the first countries in Europe to introduce strict lockdown measures. The days are blending together.

She has turned making video classes into a "family business" using the expertise of her documentary-maker husband and her son's assistance, while he does home schooling.

Lucas says having a shared garden for the building has been a huge relief. "I can't tell you how grateful I am that we have a garden."

Going out for a breath of fresh air, she's had to be mindful that it's shared between all other families: "When we see that someone else wants to go out, we go in."

• Artsy renaissance Florence has particularly missed social spaces. Musical citizens have begun performing for one another, such as tenor Maurizio Marchini who has been singing light opera for neighbours. Watch the stirring rendition of Puccini's Nessun Dorma

Simon has been working out of Brighton, England since the trains up to London stopped running. Then again the rail links to the coastal commuter city never were that reliable to begin with. "Cooped up in a tiny office," making Slack calls to colleagues up and down the country.

He's enjoying spending time with his family, talking to the Brighton locals - from a respectable distance.

"I'm talking to a lot of neighbours I didn't even know existed, which is quite nice." He has even built an obstacle course in the garden.

The first thing he'll do after lockdown is lifted is go to his pub to soak up the atmosphere, and shared space. "I miss walking into a busy pub and hearing the noise of everyone, and fun and chatting and stuff," he says.

• Brits have been missing pub culture. So much so that one Dundee pub has opened a virtual bar to keep the banter alive and sense of camaraderie. Jim the Jenny's virtual pub runs an open mic for musicians to share their music.

While there's many things they miss and have gotten used to, Cross man feels it's important to realise what there is to be grateful for. "It's crazy," she says. "But it's also important to have perspective because also your lockdown situation is better than others."