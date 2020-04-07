Philipp Klein was about to go on an epic freeriding ski trip with his family, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing him to cancel his plans.

"It was supposed to be the big adventure of the year, the one I had been eagerly awaiting for a year," said the photographer on his YouTube account. But instead of wallowing in misery, Klein grabbed his GoPro, skis, poles, helmet and some bed sheets to create an epic skiing stop-motion video, from his inside his home in Spain.

"Therefore, the lockdown had me thinking about skiing the whole time, so I started to think how I could ski without leaving my living room."

The video, which has been posted to his social media accounts, has already garnered over half a million views and is being shared all over the internet.

"This is what happens when you force a skibum to stay home when I should be skiing! I made this video to cheer up a little and spread positivity during these times," he wrote on his Instagram page.

The movie was shot on a GoPro Hero 7, which had taped to his ceiling. It's made up of still photos to create a stop-motion video. Klein used an app on his iPhone to control the GoPro to take a new photo every second, then he compiled the best shots. The video concludes with a shot of Klein upside down in a heap of 'snow', with the message "Stay safe, stay home."

Klein told his followers it took a total of six hours to shoot, with four hours of editing. He's also shared some behind-the-scenes footage to his Instagram page.

Klein's video has now inspired other adventure seekers who are stuck at home to create their own stop-motion video, using the hashtag #InspiredByPhilippKleinn.

Pro French kitesurfer Antoine Auriol created his own version of a kitesurfing trip, ending with him becoming tangled in his equipment, to share the message 'Stay safe, stay home.'

Other attempts #InspiredByPhilippKlein include a surfing video with lego characters and a blue duvet, a skateboarding and a triathlon version.

All of them end with the same final message calling on people to stay at home during the pandemic.

