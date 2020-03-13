The rise in popularity of freedom camping and Airbnb has given caravan clubs competition forcing the Rivercity Caravan Club to put the call out for members.

The club started in 1975, as a breakaway from the Whanganui Caravan Club, which was overflowing with members.

Current chairman Graeme Rapson joined two years later.

"I got into it through my parents and older brother, who took part in the second ever Rivercity rally," he said.

Rapson said that in those days you could expect up to 30 children to come along on trips all over the North Island.

"In this day and age they all seem so busy, so it's just us oldies driving around the place now."

Destinations are usually decided upon with a "majority rules" approach.

Everyone meets at the selected spot on a Friday afternoon, then leave after morning tea on a Sunday morning. New members can expect sightseeing, a dinner at a local club, and plenty of coffee along the way.

Paekakariki has been a particularly popular spot, with the beach and train a stone's throw from the campground.

"Most of us have gold cards these days, so the trains between Paekākāriki and Wellington are free," Rapson said.

Rapson spent 30 years running the Waverly Butcher Shop, a job that required a weekend getaway from time to time. The Rivercity Caravan Club proved to be the perfect solution.

The camaraderie and friendships made through the club are two things that have kept him a member for so many years.

"We've already had people ringing up and asking about the club.

"If there's enough interest I'm hoping to organise a big rally where all the new members can get to know each other.

"There are so many caravans of all shapes and sizes still around in Whanganui, and they're all welcome to get in touch."

For more information on the Rivercity Caravan Club, call Graeme Rapson on 021 029 97073