We know a lot about them. Or, at least, we think we do.

They spend hours every day on their phones. They want convenience, technology and style, but for the right price.

Would it even

They want high-end

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

But they also want authenticity

They want convenience, and flawless technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And you bet it's got to look good

The world's most millennial hotels