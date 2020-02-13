A nervous groom-to-be who wanted to propose to his girlfriend came up with an elaborate plan, along with Virgin Australia, to do the heartwarming gesture in the air.

In a video released by Virgin Australia on Valentine's Day, Samantha Lee got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend at the time, Clay Knight, got down on one knee during a flight from Australia to Los Angeles.

The pair, who are both 28, have been in a long-distance relationship since they met five years ago on a ski trip to Japan.

Samantha Lee got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend at the time, Clay Knight, got down on one knee during a flight from Australia to Los Angeles.

When the Brisbane man decided it was time to propose, he spent all night thinking of the most outrageous way he could pop the question during a trip to the USA for his mum's 60th birthday before the idea came to him.

"[Our long-distance relationship] involved fortnightly flights on Virgin Australia between Brisbane and Adelaide – where Samantha lived at the time," Knight explained.

"We'd often say we spend more time on planes and in airports than together, so it made sense to somehow involve a plane for the proposal, but I never thought in my wildest dreams it'd be possible.

"So I reached out to Virgin to see if they'd help us and was shocked to receive a reply within days offering to help hatch my proposal plan."

The pair, who are both 28, have been in a long-distance relationship since they met five years ago on a ski trip to Japan.

In the video, Lee was called to the front of the plane when she discovers her husband-to-be on one knee.

He then shares a heartwarming speech in front of stunned cabin crew before she says yes.

The pair celebrate with champagne before a Virgin Australia pilot gives them free return flights to the country where they first met.

Virgin Australia general manager product and customer Sarah Adam said proposals are very common on flights and in the airline's terminals.

"While proposing at an airport or on a flight is a unique setting, we estimate that at least one guest each week proposes on our flights and in our lounges and terminals – love is certainly in the air at Virgin Australia," said Adam.

The pair celebrate with champagne before a Virgin Australia pilot gives them free return flights to the country where they first met, Japan.

"The feedback we receive from our guests planning a proposal with us is that they're looking for unique locations to pop the question, and we can certainly offer that.

"I made a number of phone calls after Clay contacted our team and our international flight crew rostered for the flight were more than happy to facilitate the request, making the flight extra special for Clay and Samantha and everyone else on-board."

