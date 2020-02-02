American football fans from San Francisco and Kansas have travelled at least 2000 km to watch their teams do battle on the Florida pan handle at Super Bowl 54.

After being selected as the host city for 2020, this will be Miami's 11th time holding the sports final, a record for any city. So what keeps sports tourists coming back to Miami?

8000 fans will cram into the Hard Rock Stadium, but many more visitors will be in town for unofficial 'tailgate' parties and held by those just come to bask in the atmosphere. Last year there were 98.2 million viewers worldwide and an influx of 125,000 tourists to Atlanta.

However, that number of visitors could be even greater this year for the Florida host city.

The tropical location has become a favourite for football fans, who normally have to brave arctic temperatures on the pitch sidelines. Held in the winter months, the prospect of 20 degree heat and sun on South Beach is inclined to send fans and football players wild.

CBS Sports' John Breech's sees the party atmosphere as one of the city's biggest draws for sports events.

"There's a 90 percent chance something crazy will happen, because this is Miami," he said about the city which has become a second home for the Lombardi trophy. "From a Super Bowl perspective, no city does crazy better than Miami."

It's the kind of city in which people can't help but let their hair down; even when you've got an important job to do the next day.

In the 10 previous meetups in Miami there are at least two accounts of players being suspended for pre-match benders.

Super Bowl or no, here's our guide to the city's top spots and tourists either looking to soak up some of the city's party atmosphere or trying to avoid the Miami Vice.

1. South Beach

South Beach summons images of endless sand, palm trees and bronzed bathers wearing scant more than the day they were born.

However, beyond a reputation as Florida's biggest party beach it's also home to the city's leading Art Deco District. The Washington Park and Chesterfield Hotels are two Art Deco treasures with oceanfront access. Surely these are the classiest accommodation option for oogling beachgoers.

South Beach is also city's leading Art Deco District. Photo / Sebastien Vanyroyen, Unsplash

2. Crandon Park Beach

In the shadow of the more famous strand, Crandon Park is equally full of art deco designs but fewer out-of-towners.

It's like South Beach minus the crowds, the muscle men and swimsuit models which - depending what you're after - can be a blessing.

If South Beach is too busy, you could always head to Crandon Park. Photo / Joel de Vriend, Unsplash

Rent a cabana for shade, look out towards Cuba and enjoy the change of pace.

miamidade.gov/parks/crandon.asp



3. Go watch paint dry at Wynwood Walls

In the past decade, Miami has done a lot to counter its reputation as a sterile, white-washed city devoid of culture.

Since 2010 the Downtown has been curating some unique art venues including the outdoor art spaces at Wynwood. The Wynwood Walls is now an Urban Graffiti Art Museum and changing canvas of spray pained artworks.

The arts enclave in Allapattah is now also home to the Rubell and Perez arts galleries.

thewynwoodwalls.com



4. Grab a bite to eat and a Cuban coffee

Cubinita ham sandwiches - AKA the "Sanguich de Miam" - is the order of the day.

The best place to grab one of these is perhaps Versailles in Little Havana.

Little Havana is the heart of the city's art and dining scene. Photo / Naomi Tamar, Unsplash

Yuca Fries, Shrimp Paella, or Roast Pork are also hot lunchtime favourites.

Like most US cities with a modicum of sunshine, breakfast in Miami has become a rolling all-day meal with no set times. The MIAM café was recently named by Eatr.com to as one of the city's best for brunch or an espresso coffee. Grab an egg and cheese brioche to go, if you're in a rush.

You won't be.

miamcafe.com



5. Quickstep into the Latin Quarter

There's only 300 km of water separating Miami from Cuba, and not a lot else. The city's huge Cuban population makes its presence felt in food, music and culture at every turn. Perhaps nowhere more so than in Little Havana.

Cuba libre: Miami is separated from cuba by just 300km of water, and not a lot else. Photo / Luca Campioni, Unsplash

Visit Calle Ocho for a bit of Caribbean culture. The Maximo Gomez park is also home to the Cuban Cultural Centre and seemingly eternal games of dominoes on park benches.

cubaocho.com



6. Escape the everglades

If you can't take the heat in the city, head out into the Everglades.

Everglades and Francis S. Taylor National Park borders the city to the west. There are kilometres of hiking and biking trails through the Everglades, but the best way to see this unique expanse of swampy wildlife is by airboat.

Not merely because it's a great way to get close to the park's alligators; any boat with a giant fan on the back is a bonus in the South Florida heat.