London's Square Mile is in a sorry state.

The UK capital's financial hub is suffering from a range of maladies and the High Street bank is not the rock solid institution it once was. From the cash-free society, currency uncertainty and the looming Brexit deadline on Friday, it's about time someone injected some joy back into the city.

These ATMs dispensing free prosecco might do just the trick.

Hole in the wall: A London wine merchant has spotted a gap in the market for Prosecco ATMs. Photo / Supplied

London vintners Vagabond Wine have converted an old bank in Monument into their new branch, and have given the 'hole in the wall' a sparkling new makeover.

You'll need to 'check your balance' after one too many trips to this former cash machine.

The wine merchant has found a gap in the market by moving into the premises of closing High Street banks. In December it did something similar with a free Wine Wall as a stunt outside King's Cross train station.

Though it's only a temporary fizzy pop-up, the bright yellow "Automated Prosecco Machine" couldn't have come at a better time.

This prosecco ATM is bringing joy to the wintry City. Photo / Supplied

For two days only the free prosecco dispenser has arrived to coincide with the Brexit deadline.

The Bank of Bubbles is at the corner of Gracechurch Street, is already uniting Londoners on both sides of the divide with some offering toasts to a brave, new future outside of the EU and others drowning their sorrow at the prospect of an end to cheap prosecco from the continent.

Either way, it's a good excuse for an early end to "Dry January".