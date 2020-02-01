Cruise ships use satellite services to provide mobile coverage — an expensive option. Call charges start at around $5 per minute and data rates are even more. However, it's possible to stay connected without spending a fortune.

Download the essentials before you go

Don't waste time and money downloading apps, games or software while you're away. Think ahead about what you'll need for your trip and set up your phone so it is ready to go before you leave New Zealand.

Check ahead to see if your cruise line has its own app — these can be very useful when you're onboard.

Switch to aeroplane mode

The best way to avoid unwanted mobile phone charges on your cruise is to switch your phone to aeroplane mode when you get on board. If you want to connect to Wi-Fi on the ship or in port, you can activate Wi-Fi only access without the risk of incurring data roaming charges.

Turn off mobile data

Switching off mobile data allows calls to come through but prevents your phone connecting to the internet. However, you may like to keep calls short if someone does ring you. It will cost you around $1 a minute to chat to them, even though they placed the call.

Use free Wi-Fi in port

It is usually possible to find free Wi-Fi at cruise terminals, in city centres, and at cafes when the ship is in port.

Purchase an international roaming pass

International roaming passes do not apply on a cruise ship. However, you can use them when the ship is in port. This can be a good option for cruisers who want to maximise their port days and get online without wasting time hunting down free Wi-Fi. Purchase passes from all main mobile networks.

Buy a cruise line internet package

Some high-end lines, such as Viking Cruises, include internet in their fares. Other lines offer a variety of packages, ranging from social media-only packages to Royal Caribbean's Surf & Stream, which supports movie streaming. Beware of plans that offer access by the minute. You'll probably waste many of those precious minutes getting online if the connection is slow.

Use Wi-Fi for voice calls

If you have an onboard internet package or plan to use free Wi-Fi in port, use a free voice and video calling app such as Skype, WhatsApp or FaceTime to stay in touch. Make sure you download the relevant app, get it set up and learn how to use it before you leave home.

Consider your usage

Consider what you want to do online and purchase only what you need. For example, if you want only to stay in touch with friends and family, a social-media-only plan can save money. Along with being able to access popular social websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, you can also use messaging applications such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Keep your expectations reasonable

Although some onboard internet packages support movie streaming, for example, don't expect the same download rates and speeds you get back home. Cruise-ship internet can be impacted by how many other passengers are online, how close the ship is to land and even where you are on the ship.