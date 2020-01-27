Fancy travelling with the Royals? Always wanted to live in a palace? Know your coq au vin from your basquaise?

Then the Queen wants to hear from you.

Buckingham Palace is looking for an experienced and qualified chef, with a background in premier catering to become the household's new sous chef.

A job vacancy listing advertised on the palace website says candidates must be trained in classical French cuisine with a thorough knowledge of the food industry.

Advertisement

"Joining an accomplished team, you'll work hands-on with your colleagues to deliver food to the highest standards. You'll plan and develop menu items for a wide range of events, as well as helping to manage stock levels," the position states.

The role is a respectable five-day-a-week full-time gig, with meals provided while on duty. You'll be working mainly in London, but will also be required to travel to other Royal residences.

"Whether you're based in Buckingham Palace or travelling to other locations, you'll look forward to whatever challenge comes your way."

In exchange, the role promises a competitive remuneration package with a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme.

And if you fancy living at Buckingham Palace, that can be arranged too - although there'll be a salary adjustment should you choose to reside there.

It promises a "unique and stimulating work environment" with training and development encouraged. The successful candidate will also have access to "a range of recreational facilities."

So if you fancy a real-life Downton Abbey experience, get your applications in before they close on February 12.