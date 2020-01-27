Deal of the week: All at sea

If a day spent tobogganing down sand dunes, taking a dip in the ocean-fed Champagne Pools and handfeeding wild dolphins sounds like your kind of holiday, book a four-night cruise from Sydney to Moreton Island. Priced from $599pp, twin-share, includes onboard entertainment and all main meals. The return cruise departs from Sydney on June 5. Book by February 1.

Flights from New Zealand are additional.



Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 855 444 or flightcentre.co.nz/cruises



Oh ,Vienna

Vienna is a vibrant fusion of imperial grandeur and contemporary European lifestyle, known for its opulence, culture and history. It is included on a nine-day Bohemian Tour priced from $3233pp, twinshare. Hosted by Insight Vacations, accommodation is "premium standard" and includes all breakfasts. The tour departs from Vienna and heads to the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Budapest before returning to Vienna. Book by February 27. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.



Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Cruise control

An eight-night round-trip cruise from Brisbane takes you round the South Pacific on the newly renovated Radiance of the Seas. Priced from $1579pp, twin share, for an Interior Stateroom, this trip departs on November 16. There are numerous eateries on board, poolside cinema screen, guest lounges and a nursery. The package includes all main meals, onboard entertainment and calls into the ports of Vila, Noumea and Mystery Island. Book by February 2.



Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz



Family escape

A five-night family holiday in Vanuatu, complete with return Air Vanuatu fares, is priced from $3499 for a family of two adults and two children under 12. Accommodation is at Ramada Resort Port Vila in a Family Suite. The package includes return airport transfers, breakfast daily,awelcome drink on arrival, one pizza for two adults, and a 40 per cent discount food-and-beverage voucher for lunch or dinner for two adults. Your two children get to stay, play and eat for free.

Various travel periods are available. Book by February 14.



Contact: Our Pacific, 0800 500 598 or ourpacific.co.nz/vanuatu



Advertisement

Talking Turkey

A Turkish Adventure over 14 days allows you to explore the cultural city charms, ancient wonders and sun-soaked shores of Turkey. Priced from $2237pp, this Contiki tour includes Istanbul's Blue Mosque, spice markets and time to soak in Pamukkale's flowing, thermal waters.

You'll island-hop on a luxury cruise ship for seven of the tour's 13 nights. Many meals are included, as is transport and the service of a guide crew. Book by February 27 to secure the discounted price. There isavariety of departure dates available this year.



Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, 0505 266 8454 or contiki.com