If you've already abandoned your New Year's resolutions - fear not, there's another chance to reinvent yourself.

It's time to farewell "the Pig" of the Chinese Zodiac and welcome the "Year of the Rat" this Chinese New Year.

The Lunar New Year is one of the most ancient events celebrated in the world, and also the world's biggest human migration.

This year, it falls on Saturday January 25th, but the festive period lasts for several weeks.

Chinese officials are predicting around three billion trips to be made during the season this year, as families visit one another all over the world.

In New Zealand, Stats NZ said there were over 50,000 visitor arrivals from China in February last year.

And that's not including the thousands of celebrants travelling to see familiy domestically - as well as travellers from other countries where the event is celebrated, such as Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

With that in mind, it's time bring out the paper lanterns, lucky money and red streamers and head to New Zealand's hot spots to mark one of the world's most important holidays of the year.

Chinese New Year is the biggest human migration in the world. Photo / Carl Ibale, Unsplash

Chinese officials predict three billion trips to be made during the season. Photo / Pascal Bernardon, Unsplash

Wellington



If you desire an abundance of colour and dance, then the coolest little capital in the world is the place to be.

Wellington is once again hosting the annual East Meets West performing arts show on February 1, with this year's theme 'Colours of our Culture', performed by the Chongqing Longjian Arts Troupe. The theme aims to highlight the significance of colours to Chinese culture.

Chinese New Year Festival Programme Director, Linda Lim, said the Chinese community is a small but important part of Wellington, making a vital contribution to the city's social and economic wellbeing.

"The festival is a celebration of the efforts of the many diverse groups and organisations who come together to deliver an authentic celebration of the most important event in the Chinese calendar," said Lim.

The show concludes with the Chinese New Year fireworks down on the Wellington waterfront to celebrate and invite good luck and fortune for the coming year.

Auckland



It would be hard to miss the new year celebrations in Auckland, given it's home to New Zealand's largest Chinese population.

Festivities have already kicked off, with live entertainment events planned across multiple locations in the city.

The 2020 Lunar Festival at Trusts Arena gets underway held Saturday 25th, featuring Asian food and craft stalls, traditional performing arts, martial arts and street performers, and of course the fireworks to conclude the evening.

Aucklanders will continue to ring in the Year of the Rat, during the annual Chinese lantern festival in Auckland Domain from February 13-16.

Dunedin



As Shanghai's Sister City, crowds have flocked to central Dunedin for previous Chinese New Year celebrations.

Last year, the ODT reported thousands descended on the Octagon to watch a dragon dancing and follow the parade to the Dunedin Chinese Garden.

This year, the traditional gardens will once more host the festivities on Saturday, with the dragon parade starting again from the Octagon before the dragon and lion dance.

Dunedin's Planetarium will also be holding a special live show, given the importance of Chinese astronomy during the celebration.

The 45-minutes show aims to teach visitors about astronomy and the eastern practices that date back thousands of years.