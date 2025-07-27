Family-built tours, Fiordland soul

Milford Sound is one of New Zealand’s most famous and stunning destinations, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Amid the many tour operators, Luxe Tours stands out as a fresh, locally owned family business that takes a slower, more personal approach than most.

“We decided, well, let’s take less people and show them more,” says Toby Pascoe, who owns and operates Luxe Tours along with his wife Katelyn and young daughter Oakley.

“We spend more time at locations to just let people be, so we’re not rushing from one place to the other.”

“Really what we’re trying to provide is a premium Luxe experience for the everyday traveller.”

Luxe Tours was born from an unexpected change in life plans for the Southland couple.

Living in Te Anau in 2022, Toby and Katelyn had plans to return to Invercargill so Katelyn could continue her career as a firefighter.

But when their 18-month-old son Luka was diagnosed with stage four cancer, everything shifted.

“In that time, the Te Anau community was just incredible. And so we decided we wanted to stay there. It is an amazing place to raise kids”

Luxe Tours began operating in early 2024, and the family’s son was a big part of it from day one.

“It’s pretty special to us that Luka got to see the start of Luxe Tours,” says Toby. “I playback the video often of him watching the van roll out the door for the first time, waving and cheering”.

“He was a big part of coming out on the road with us. He would love anything with water,” says Katelyn.

Luxe Tours offers three small-group tour options: Milford Sound from Te Anau , Milford Sound from Queenstown , and launching in October, a 3-day, backcountry Queenstown–Milford Sound expedition .

All are built around one principle: a premium experience for everyday travellers.

“Our Milford Sound tours are for the everyday traveller who just wants to have a really good experience and see Milford the best way.”

Luxe Tours operates Mercedes-Benz vans that have been specially modified by removing a row of seats to create extra legroom and space.

This allows guests to enjoy wider, reclining leather seats for a more comfortable and relaxed journey.

“Our biggest asset is our guides,” says Katelyn. “We try to look after them and in turn they look after our guests like they’re family, they are all locals, knowledgeable, professional and above all else – very safe drivers which is what we are most proud of”.

Luxe Tours is also committed to sustainability, pledging to donate over 1000 native trees in 2025 and using 100% eco-friendly products, composting systems, and supporting a conservation programme for Kea parrots.

With over 650 five-star reviews in the past year, Luxe Tours consistently earns praise for its thoughtful service and attention to detail.

One visitor shared, “We had an absolute wonder time, our tour guide Simon was very knowledgeable and knew all the quiet little spots to stop and take in the views.”

Another added, “Can highly recommend Luxe tours they have it all covered from a luxury vehicle to water bottles.”

As one New Zealander put it, “Totally worth it! No hassle about driving, stop at every viewpoint along the way, and can nap on the way back!”

A guest from the UK noted the care taken in every aspect of the experience: “The attention to detail was superb and a very environmental and ethical approach. The arrival at Milford Sound and entry onto the boat was seamless and so well organised.”

Toby says a couple of the spots visited by Luxe Tours are well known to locals, or one even discovered by him, Katelyn, and Luka.

“We’ve camped at them or fished at them, and then we’ll take guests in there and we have morning tea standing across from a waterfall.”

Luxe is gearing up for the launch of a three-day immersive experience in October.

Guests will begin the experience by sailing from Queenstown to Walter Peak aboard the historic TSS Earnslaw, “a really incredible steamship that’s one of the oldest in the world, and I think the oldest in the Southern Hemisphere,” says Toby.

“You get off at Walter Peak and you’re greeted with this beautiful homestead of clean cut lawns, perfect gardens… have a meal, a barbecue buffet there that they cook fresh.”

From there, the group travels through the remote high country of Mount Nicholas Station and the Von Valley toward Te Anau, spending two nights in town with accommodation included and exploring Milford Sound on day two.

“That section of road from Walter Peak through to the Mavora Lakes. It’s my favourite piece of road in the whole world,” says Katelyn

“Te Anau, Milford Sound, Fiordland, it’s just such a special place to us. We were very lucky as kids to be able to spend so much time in Fiordland National Park. We’re pretty privileged that our kids get to experience it as well.”

And now, through Luxe Tours, they’re sharing it with the rest of the world.