Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Do you need a trust for your family assets? Probably not The Prosperity Project

Nadine Higgins
By
The Prosperity Project host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Henry Stokes, general counsel at Perpetual Guardian, says a number of family trusts add cost and complexity without providing a benefit. Photo / Supplied

Henry Stokes, general counsel at Perpetual Guardian, says a number of family trusts add cost and complexity without providing a benefit. Photo / Supplied

There are hundreds of thousands of trusts in New Zealand, but many of them may be largely redundant, according to a trust expert.

Henry Stokes, general counsel at Perpetual Guardian, says there is a benefit to having a trust, such as preserving a family bach for use by future

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save