Eight of the cheapest Asian city break destinations

By Tamara Hinson
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Busan’s Gamcheon Culture Village is famed for its rainbow-coloured murals. Photo / Unsplash

Want an unforgettable holiday that doesn’t make your wallet hurt? Simply hop on a jet to one of these wallet-friendly spots, writes Tamara Hinson.

What’s not to love about Asia, famous for its golden beaches, wildlife-filled rainforests and historic cities? It’s one of the world’s most diverse regions when it

