Eight of the cheapest Asian city break destinations

Unlike Malaysia’s capital, Ipoh, a pocket-sized city in northwestern Malaysia, remains wonderfully affordable – double rooms in many of its quaint boutique hotels cost under $53 a night, and guided tours of the limestone caves surrounding the city start at around $33. We grilled Janice Young, co-founder of Explore Ipoh, about her favourite admission-free spots. “Han Chin Pet Soo is a small heritage museum run by volunteers, and the Kong Fook Ngam cave temple has a massive tunnel system,” says Janice, who recommends fuelling up on her favourite snack. “Ipoh is famous for taufu fa – a cheap, simple dessert comprising a block of tofu in sweet syrup,” she says.

Bangkok, Thailand

Despite being Thailand’s capital, Bangkok can be surprisingly cheap. We’re huge fans of both its BTS Skytrain and MRT railway networks (fares start from around $0.71), and its river taxis offer great value, too – single fares on the Chao Phraya Express Boat start from $0.81. And while the city has numerous observatories from which to take in the view, they often charge hefty fees. Suzy at Co Van Kessel, which offers guided cycling tours of Chinatown, suggests an alternative approach. “Head to the top floor of the ICONSIAM mall for stunning views over Chao Phraya River,” she says. “It’s free, and a great spot for photos, especially at sunset.” As for Suzy’s go-to snack for travellers on a budget? “Try khanom buang – crispy pancakes. These delicious little treats, often made with shredded coconut, cost just a few baht.”

Hoi An, Vietnam

Cheaper and less crowded than Ho Chi Minh, canal-streaked Hoi An, on Vietnam’s south-central coastline, is a Unesco-listed gem with a rich history and a beautifully preserved old town. Nothing beats a stroll along its cobbled laneways, illuminated by Chinese lanterns and lined with ancient buildings that date back to its heyday as a trading port. Food, accommodation and souvenirs here are incredibly cheap, and one of the best spots for retail therapy is the Nguyen Hoang Street night market, where you can feast on local snacks such as banh xoai (mango cake) and stock up on souvenirs – we recommend the beautiful ceramic teapots.

Busan, South Korea

This coastal city might not be on many travellers’ radars – unlike Seoul – but that’s precisely the reason it’s so much cheaper. It’s another place where public transport deserves a shout-out – a one-day pass for its fantastic metro system costs just $7. It’s also packed with historic sites, many of which are free to visit. “Haedong Yonggungsa Temple is one of Korea’s few seaside temples, with serene Buddhist architecture and sweeping views of the East Sea,” says tour guide Dylan Kim from koreagotours.com. “It’s free to enter and it’s especially picturesque at sunrise. Then there’s Gamcheon Culture Village, a colourful hillside village famous for its murals and quaint alleyways. It’s a great spot for photography.”

Hanoi, Vietnam

Full disclosure – as Vietnam’s capital city, there are plenty of opportunities to splash the cash here, but sticking to a budget here is surprisingly easy. One reason is its size – this is one of Asia’s most walkable capitals, much smaller and easier to navigate than Ho Chi Minh, and with a logical layout and numerous landmarks which make it easy to find your bearings. Two of our favourite areas include the Old Quarter and Hoan Kiem Lake. “Hoan Kiem Lake is a lively yet peaceful area in the heart of the city,” says Chloe from Hanoi Local Tours. “There are lots of free local performances, and it’s a great spot for people-watching. In the Old Quarter, you’ll find dozens of food stalls serving food, which is delicious, authentic and incredibly affordable.

Jakarta, Indonesia

One of the main reasons Jakarta makes the cut is its wonderfully cheap public transport. “Hop on the MRT or on a TransJakarta bus – these buses are clean, cool, and ridiculously cheap,” says Wibi Hananto, a manager at our favourite boutique crash-pad, 25hours Hotel The Oddbird. “They’ll take you across the city without eating into your satay fund. There’s simply no need to splurge on rideshares when Jakarta’s public transport is this easy.” Its markets are another reason Jakarta is a hit with budget travellers. “Blok M Square and Santa Modern Market are where the good stuff’s at,” says Wibi. “Think vintage finds and street food, and stalls that double as great Instagram backdrops.” As for the go-to snack? Kerak Telor – an old-school favourite made with sticky rice, egg, coconut, and a sprinkle of crispy shallots.

Singapore

Finally, a wildcard entry, but one we feel is justified. Yes, Singapore is, in many ways, one of Asia’s most expensive urban destinations, although it can also be much more affordable than many realise. Take its super cheap hawker centres, home to Michelin guide-listed street food vendors, or its great bike share scheme, Hello Ride. Single journeys on these sky-blue bikes start from $0.64. As for where to head for some free fun? Peck Lin, co-founder of Singaporean ice cream brand Udders, has some advice. “Top on my list would be the Singapore Botanic Gardens,” says Peck. “It’s an admission-free, Unesco-listed oasis in downtown Singapore, metres from Orchard Rd. I also love the waterfront Esplanade area for the free performances, especially during weekends.” Finally, if you love sport, prepare to be shocked by the cost of tickets for the Singapore GP, in October. A three-day grandstand pass for the event starts from $678, and to put that into perspective, a three-day general entry ticket for Silverstone starts at $846.