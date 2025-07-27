Advertisement
‘Awful error’: Two-month-old dies following overdose after pharmacy allegedly gives medication at wrong dosage

RNZ
10 mins to read

Bellamere Duncan died at Starship Hospital on July 19. Photo / Supplied

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Warning: This story has details of the death of an infant

A 2-month-old baby died following an overdose after she was allegedly given medication at an adult dosage by a pharmacy, RNZ can reveal.

In an exclusive interview, her grieving parents

