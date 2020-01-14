A violent weather system has developed in the South Pacific which is already affecting cruise schedules in Fiji.

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji has already taken the decision to scrap one of its sailings with other operators waiting to make a call.

The sizable tropical cyclone is moving towards North Island New Zealand with Tong and Fiji in the projected path by the end of the week. Weather modelling has forecast rough seas, gale force winds and a surge of heavy rain.

Captain Cook Cruises' Reef Endeavour has told guests that it will not be embarking on a four-night itinerary on January 14, in light of the current climate. The ship's January 18 sailing is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The operator told USA Today that passengers would be given free amendments for all affected bookings.

"Please be assured that our captains will be conservative and our passengers and crew are our highest concern," said Jackie Haworth-Charlton, the company's managing director. "We will continue to update as the system develops. Our thoughts are with the people of Fiji and her islands."

Blue Lagoon told Cruise Critic that it had not cancelled any departures but was waiting further news on the developing weather pattern from relevant authorities. The operator said it would update customers by Wednesday.

Local day cruise operators Awesome Adventures and South Sea Cruises have advised guests who have made bookings to expect disruption.

This is the second cyclone system to pass through Fiji this year, following Cyclone Sarai. Last fortnight, 2000 people were forced into storm shelters as the Category 2 storm battered the island.

Local cruise and tourism operators are cautious of cyclone season following 2016's Tropical Cyclone Winston – a category 5 storm that took 44 lives during, which is the worst incident on record.