It was once said: one's holiday home is one's castle. In this case we're being literal.

Though imposing, draughty and not guaranteed to be the most modern of appliances, a holiday in a castle could be more affordable than you think.

An abundance of castle rooms and holiday letting websites means that filling a castle with you and your Camelot's court of friends could work out better value than a hotel.

When looking for the perfect setting to suitably impress and house a group of friends a one of these fortresses would be a safe bet.

Play a game of tennis in this Fench Chateau. Photo / Supplied

We've gathered the most affordable palaces on the internet to suit the most baroque holiday plans on a budget.

$10 a night in a French Chateau

This castle in Mortagne-au-Perche, Normandy, has ample room for your and 15 friends.

At $167 a night, the courtly palace has a game room, movie projector and a tennis court worthy of the French Third Estate.

For bookings and more details, see here

English castle towers. Photo / Supplied

Earn your keep at this English Rapunzel's castle

The castle in West Ashton in England with its Rapunzel-style towers offers visitors access to the castle and grounds for a party of 16.

At $294 – or $24 each – a night, it would make for a perfect medieval escape for an invading army of holidaymakers.

For bookings and more details, see here

Fall for this medieval walled castle. Photo / Supplied

Climb into this walled Spanish hill fort

This unique walled castle in Llaes, Spain, would suit the most Quixotic of holiday planners.

Set up high in the hills of Girona, the castle's high walls offers a pulley system to haul up holidaymakers luggage. With eight bedrooms and eleven beds, kitchen and even a chapel there's enough to see on the property to outlast a small siege.

At $574 a night 16 guests could comfortably split the bill to $36.

For bookings and more details, see here

Sicilian castle. Photo / Supplied

Italian fortress with a pool is our kind of castle

The Castello Claves in Sicily is located between both sea and mountains. Mixing romantic flare with modern touches - including a private outdoor swimming pool – it's a holiday you can't refuse. With five bedrooms and space for ten guests, you could be the Don of this Italian castle for as little as $54 a night.

For bookings and more details, see here

Castle tower in the heart of Beaujolais. Photo / Supplied

Pinch yourself, Sleeping Beauty!

This French fairytale castle in Beaujolais wine region could be a dream getaway for you and up to 12 friends. At just $133 a night for the whole place – turrets and all – the epic escape is cheap enough for a solo trip. While it's best shared with friends, the owners offer tours of the grounds – should you get too lonely lording it over an empty castle.

For bookings and more details, see here

13th century lakeside castle in Ireland. Photo / Supplied

Last castle on the lake

Carraigin Castle in Co. Galway is on the banks of Lough Corrib.

With space for 12 the castle on the world-famous trout fishing lake would make for some tall fisherman's tales. There's even a boat for adventures across the lake to neighbouring Co. Mayo.

With seven bedrooms and space for around 12 guests the princely sum of $335 a night could be carved up to $28 each, with change for fishing tackle.

For bookings and more details, see here