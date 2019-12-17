The world reacted with fury this year when Brunei introduced brutal anti-gay laws, including the death penalty for homosexuality.

The laws, introduced in April, not only threatened people in Brunei but visiting tourists and those travelling on Brunei-registered aircraft and vessels.

As thousands of people called on Royal Brunei Airlines to be banned from Australia, many LGBTQ+ people crossed the small Asian kingdom off their travel list: It was too dangerous.

Sadly, it's not alone.

Image: Asher & Lyric

A new map reveals the countries where the biggest dangers lie for LGBTQ+ travellers, from places where homosexuality is illegal to those where general anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes may be felt.

Sydney-born Asher Fergusson and his American wife Lyric, the travel journalists behind the Asher and Lyric travel website, assessed the world's 150 most-visited countries according to their tolerance or hostility towards LGBTQ+ people.

They then created the LGBTQ+ Danger Index to guide travellers, revealing "the good, the average and the utterly grotesque".

On the map, each country is assessed according to several factors, including the status of same-sex marriage, protections against discrimination, criminalisation of hate crimes and whether it was generally a good place to live, based on Gallup poll findings.

The Maldives are a popular holiday destination which are diffiuclt for LGBTQ travellers to visit. Photo / Shifaaz Shamoon

The countries are then given a grade. On the map, the darker the colour, the worse the grade – and the bigger the danger.

Fergusson told news.com.au the couple was shocked by many of the results.

"We had no idea that there are still many countries that have the death penalty, lashings or imprisonment for same-sex relationships. This is horrifying," he said.

"These laws are not widely known amongst Western travellers, and we hope others – no matter their orientation – are shocked as well.

"Also surprising were the laws and attitudes still present in many popular Caribbean vacation spots, such as Jamaica."

They also found of the countries where same-sex relationships are illegal, most used to be part of the British Empire.

"In almost all cases, the laws outlawing consensual gay sex were put into place under British rule and were left in place following independence," he said.

While the map presents a disturbing picture, there is hope for change.

Singapore dispitre its international appeal also has anti-gay laws. Photo / Joshua Ang

"For example, in the Caribbean, many of the islands that were included in our study are discussing changing the 'buggery laws' because of how much it's hurting their tourism dollars," Fergusson said.

Same-sex relationships are illegal in 38 of the countries on the list, which includes popular travel destinations for Australians such as Singapore, Maldives, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. Those countries scored an F rating.

There are other countries where it is not illegal to be gay but anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is strong. They include Russia, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia (except for some provinces such as Aceh and South Sumatra, where same-sex sexual activity is banned).

A more detailed breakdown of each country can be found on the Asher and Lyric website.

Sweden come out as the most welcoming destinations for LGBTQ travellers. Photo / Raphael Andres

The couple noted that some cities and tourist areas may be LGBTQ+ friendly even if that country's laws were not.

"In all cases, do your research, check official government data for up-to-date news, and if you feel apprehensive, consider travelling to a more LGBTQ+ friendly country," they said.

WORST COUNTRIES FOR LGBTQ+ TRAVEL

1. Nigeria

2. Qatar

3. Yemen

4. Saudi Arabia

5. Tanzania

6. Iran

7. Sudan

8. Barbados

9. Malaysia

10. Malawi

11. Zambia

12. Saint Lucia

13. Uganda

14. Pakistan

15. West Bank and Gaza

16. Kenya

17. Maldives

18. Jamaica

19. Ethiopia

20. Egypt

21. Algeria

22. Morocco

23. Oman

24. Tunisia

25. Sri Lanka

BEST COUNTRIES FOR LGBTQ+ TRAVEL

1. Sweden

2. Canada

3. Norway

4. Portugal

5. Belgium

6. United Kingdom

7. Finland

8. France

9. Iceland

10. Spain

11. Malta

12. New Zealand

13. Netherlands

14. Denmark

15. South Africa

16. Ireland

17. Australia

18. Uruguay

19. Colombia

20. Austria

21. Germany

22. Slovenia

23. Luxembourg

24. United States

25. Guam