Castle-sitter wanted. $7500 per week. Must like coffee.

If you want to get about the Carlowrie Castle in Edinburgh, you'll need to need to have had your morning coffee.

Which is fortunate, as a luxury coffee brand is looking for someone to stay for the week and drink unlimited coffee.

Gevalia is looking for a serious coffee drinker to be crowned "Coffee Queen".

All contestants (of either gender) need to do is submit a 250-character application to the Gevalia coffee website, outlining your suitability for the role.

You'll need your morning cup of coffee. Photo / Nathan Dumlao

The successful royal candidate will be given a prize of six nights at the castle for them and a plus one, the services of a butler and private chef, plus, unlimited cups of coffee for the week. You will even be paid $7500 for the privilege.

Entries will be judged on attitude, creativity and – above all – a passion for coffee.

Covering 32 acres with 14 bedrooms, the 19th century castle is just on the edge of the Scottish Capital.

Although today it's mostly used for weddings and events, it is just half an hour away from Edinburgh's Princes Street and the Royal Mile and the Queensferry Bridge – if you're fueled up on coffee and looking to do some exploring.