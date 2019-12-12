India's stunning Pink City, and the capital of the royal state of Rajasthan, Jaipur is going to keep your eyes wide and your feet moving. It's such an affordable destination for Kiwi travellers, that it really is quite difficult to spend $200 in a day. But here goes . . .

Fuel up early and take in some history while you're at it. One of the most famous tea shops in Jaipur, Sahu Ki Chai serves delicious cups of chai alongside the traditional bun maska for the perfect start to the day. A cup of chai and one of the cream buns will cost about $1.

First stop is the Palace of the Winds. Looking like rosy lace, the 953 windows make one of the most stunning screened porches you could ever imagine. Known as Hawa Mahal in Hindi, this is one of the picturesque spots in the world. Basic entry is $1.

Since you're in the area - and it's an incredible sight - continue on to the City Palace proper. Home to the royal family, and built in the 1700s, the complex includes many buildings, gardens, and courtyards. Entrance for access to Palace courts, and galleries starts at $22 (including audio guide).

Advertisement

You've worked up a thirst, so stop by the famous Lassiwala for one of their refreshing creamy lassis, served in a clay cup. Don't skimp - grab a large one for $1.30.

The Amer Fort in Jaipur is among the top tourist attractions. Photo / Getty

There's no other way to say this; the shopping is incredible in Jaipur. From the authentic and traditional handicrafts, to precious gemstones, marble sculptures and hand-printed fabrics, there is a lot to fill your suitcase in a number of local markets and bazaars. You could visit the state-run emporium, Rajasthali, but be warned, prices might be higher here than other markets.

Hungry? If you want to sit down and eat lunch, rather than snack on any of the tasty street food Jaipur is famous for, then head to Lakshmi Mishtan Bhandar (better known as LMB). Packed full of history, this vegetarian institution is famous for its deep-fried snacks. Expect to pay about $15 for a big lunch.

Time to move on to Jantar Mantar, an observatory that features the world's largest stone sundial. Apart from telling the time, the beautiful (and functional) attraction can predict the position of the major stars and eclipses. Entry $4.50.

Jump in a cab ($4) and head to Amer Fort, about 11km up on the hill from the city (entry $11). The Palace fort was allegedly so beautiful even invaders couldn't bring themselves to destroy it. The blended style of Indian and Mughal architecture - as well as the history of Jaipur - are highlighted in a nightly light and sound show that is worth watching once the sun has gone down. $4.50.

Get spruced up and enjoy a stately dinner at Suvarna Mahal - a rather lavish dining room in the Rambagh Palace. Featuring dishes from all around India, including local delicacy Dal Baati Churma, this is a true extravagance. Dinner is about $85.

If you can squeeze in some popcorn, finish the night off with a bit of glitz and glam at Raj Mandir Cinema, where you can see a Hindi or Bollywood film in one of the most unique settings. The height of opulence, the cinema itself looks like a big pink cake, straight out of a Wes Anderson film. Premium tickets go for $8.

Total: $157.30