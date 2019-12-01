Three hikers were involved in a fatal hiking accident on Saturday near the famous Delicate Arch rock formation in Utah.

Two of those involved, a man and woman in their sixties, fell to their deaths while a third hiker was airlifted from the scene.

According to the park's chief ranger Scott Brown the two were found dead at the scene in the lower bowl, beneath the famous arch formation.

All three hikers were related, the chief ranger confirmed.

The fall happened at approximately 7.30 am, while the park was reporting wet and slick conditions on the trail.

The trail to Delicate Arch was closed to the public during the investigation but opened again on Saturday.

After reopening the trail the park further warned that winter "conditions make for slippery hiking; proceed with caution."

The trail up to Delicate Arch has reopened for use. Winter conditions make for slippery hiking; proceed with caution. — Arches National Park (@ArchesNPS) November 29, 2019

The hikers' names have not yet been released, while the Grand County Sheriff's Office investigates the accident. They are believed to have been on holiday in the area from California.

Delicate Arch is perhaps the park's best known rock formation.

The park holds over 2000 naturally occurring stone arches and is popular with hikers, who flock to see the remarkable stone features.

Park visitor numbers record 1.5 million tourists annually.