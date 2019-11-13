A rock in Omaha, Nebraska has became an overnight attraction thanks to the cars that can't seem to avoid it, reports CNN.

The rock has spawned a vibrant Facebook group, Reddit community, and a 5-star Google Maps listing - and thousands of memes.

Fan Matt Roberts spoke to CNN, "There's a lot of division and anger in the country and this is just a random thing that is amusing to most people regardless of any other politics."

It's those meming kids again. Photo / Facebook, The W Maple Omaha Rock

Arrow Towing manager Steve Rains told CNN that company has responded to at least six calls of vehicles that have crashed into the rock in six weeks.

One of many, many victims. Photo / Google Maps

"The Omaha--Council Bluffs metropolitan area has a very eclectic art environment. A lot of places use boulders to decorate at their curb areas," Rains said. "People just seem to like them. Some of it could be traffic control."

Photo / The W Maple Omaha Rock Facebook Group

Another redditor elaborated, "The beauty here is that 99% of the cars that got stuck on it have the exact same 'pose' in the photos, and it's just comedy at the expense of people's laziness and lack of attention, thinking they are smarter than... a rock."

Photo / The W Maple Omaha Rock

And yes, people are actually visiting the rock.