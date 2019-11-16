Stories and life abound around the Great Barrier Reef, writes Dani Wright.

Snorkelling and scuba diving are taken to a higher level on the Great Barrier Reef, thanks to a new group of master reef guides who share stories about the incredible diversity of life under the Coral Sea.

"I love telling the stories of all the characters on the reef," says master reef guide Sam Gray, a marine biologist working on the reef out of Cairns for the Quicksilver Group.

Her favourite tale is about the damsel fish, a tiny but feisty little creature that stakes out its territory

