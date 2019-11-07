A group of tourists in Italy were left furious after they were charged more than $200 for three hot dogs, a sandwich and soft drinks.

The family of four were dining at a bar near St Peter's Square in the Vatican City, Rome, where they were charged €119 ($206) for the hot dogs, a ham and cheese sandwich, four cans of coke and a bottle of water.

On top of their extortionate bill, the family were charged $29 for service.

"The night before we had gone to a restaurant behind the Pantheon. We spent the same, but for a complete dinner," Leo Recchia, who was stung by the bill, told Italian daily newspaper Il Messaggero.

The manager of the bar has since hit back at the customers saying the "prices are on the menu".

He explained the bar is in proximity to the popular Vatican tourist spot meaning "it costs" more than other areas.

The incident is the latest in a long line of complaints by tourists who say they've been ripped off by expensive Italian cafes.

In May, two tourists were charged $140 for two burgers and three coffees near St Peter's Square.

In September, Japanese students were charged more than $700 for two plates of spaghetti and fish at the Antico Caffè di Marte in Rome.