From who to travel with, to who to trust, travel has taught me a lot, including:
• I am an over-packer. Know it, can't seem to change it.
• Travelling by yourself is great, but having someone to share the moment/debrief/deliberate over where to have dinner with is also great.
• If you're travelling with someone, find someone who likes the same ratio of planning versus spontaneity, and the same ratio of activity versus quiet time, otherwise you will be frustrated and exhausted.
• On any holiday, you will always need quiet time in the afternoon.
&bull: I need to believe in reincarnation — otherwise I'll never get to go to all the places I want to go.
• My recent trip to Bali taught me not to get too cocky when it comes to riding a scooter, and I have the scrapes to prove it. Best leave that to the professionals — zipping through dense traffic on the back of a scooter driven by an expert is a brilliant way to travel.
• Ignore the people who say monkeys are vicious and not to be approached — but trust the locals when they say that one over there has a bad attitude.
• When it's golden hour, take lots of pictures.
• Kindness is a universal language, and one worth practising, wherever in the world you are.
Laura Hill appears in series six of the Brokenwood Mysteries, which premieres tonight [Sunday November 10] at 8.30pm on Prime