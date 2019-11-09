From who to travel with, to who to trust, travel has taught me a lot, including:

• I am an over-packer. Know it, can't seem to change it.

• Travelling by yourself is great, but having someone to share the moment/debrief/deliberate over where to have dinner with is also great.

• If you're travelling with someone, find someone who likes the same ratio of planning versus spontaneity, and the same ratio of activity versus quiet time, otherwise you will be frustrated and exhausted.

• On any holiday, you will always need quiet time in the afternoon.

&bull: I need to believe in reincarnation — otherwise I'll never get to go to all the places I want to go.

• My recent trip to Bali taught me not to get too cocky when it comes to riding a scooter, and I have the scrapes to prove it. Best leave that to the professionals — zipping through dense traffic on the back of a scooter driven by an expert is a brilliant way to travel.

• Ignore the people who say monkeys are vicious and not to be approached — but trust the locals when they say that one over there has a bad attitude.

• When it's golden hour, take lots of pictures.

• Kindness is a universal language, and one worth practising, wherever in the world you are.

