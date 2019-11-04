Winston Aldworth says goodbye as Travel Editor this week. Reflecting on the dream job, he shares some parting memories of his best holidays.

What was your greatest holiday?

The South Island — boring answer, huh? I mean, I'm the guy who gets to go everywhere and I basically choose home.

Which is not to say other places haven't been amazing. In seven years as the Herald's Travel Editor, I've encountered a grizzly bear in the wilds of British Columbia, chatted to an Apollo 13 astronaut in Houston, cycled through safari parks in Tanzania and tangoed into the wee small hours

